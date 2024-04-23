Murfreesboro Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

April 22, 2024 – Detectives are trying to identify the person who robbed the 7/11 on Veterans Pkwy on April 19 around 4:30 a.m.

A young male pointed a white AR-15 styled rifle at workers and demanded money. He got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information, call Detective Arrington at 629-201-5522.

Source: Murfreesboro Police