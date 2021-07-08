Ella B. Travis

Ella B. Travis of Murfreesboro, TN lovingly known as “grandmamma” and “grandma Ella”, passed away July 5, 2021, following a twelve year courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Ella was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Southeast Baptist Church, avid bowler and a huge women’s college basketball fan. Ella loved watching both the Vanderbilt Lady Commodores and MTSU Lady Raiders. She retired in 2002 after working 23 years as a Manager of Samsonite Federal Credit Union and 5 years as an accountant for Interchange Federal Credit Union.

Ella was born in Ashland City, TN, daughter of the late Mary Lou Follis Tate. She graduated from Ashland City High School in 1955. She served in the U.S. Air Force where she met and married Harold C. Jett. They were married for 8 years until his passing in 1964. In 1967 she married Charles C. Travis of Murfreesboro.

Ella was preceded in death by her first husband; her mother, Mary Lou Tate; sister, Willie Mae Buckner; and brother, George “Bo” Tucker. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles C. Travis of Murfreesboro; sons, Harold C. Jett, Jr. (Karen) of Lizella, GA, Scot M. Jett of Flagler Beach, FL, Roger A. Jett (Lee) of Wartrace, TN; daughter, Tamara J. Cantrell (Charles) of Macon, GA; ten grandchildren, Lisa Fleet (Jason) of Thompson Station, TN, Shane Pearcy (Melissa) of Murfreesboro, TN, Christy Johnston (Kyle) of Macon, GA, Ashley Hoye (Patrick) of Macon, GA, Laura Beth Dickey (Jamie) Sandersville, GA, Evan Hair (Chris) of Macon, GA, Leslie Womick (Josh) of Tullahoma, TN, Mary Michael Jett (Devon Cook) of Fort Thomas, KY, Laura Jett (Ephraim Doak) of Wartrace, TN, Abigail Jett of Wartrace, TN; and eighteen great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at TN Oncology and the wonderful team at Alive Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 9, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


