Mary Frances Merritt

Mary Frances Merritt, age 83, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse James Merritt, II; and daughter, Delores Cubbage.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bajcar and her husband Wayne; son, Jesse James Merritt, III and his wife Alice; grandchildren, Matthew Bajcar, April Bajcar-Coursey, Jason Merritt, Jeremy Fortner, David Fortner, Vickie Richardson; great grandchildren, Shelby Richardson, Constance Richardson; and numerous other family and friends.

Mrs. Mary spent her entire life taking care of others. She always placed everyone’s needs before her own. From the day she was born to the day she died, if anyone deserved a peaceful rest it was Mary Frances Merritt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service following at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.


