Wednesday, August 31, 2022
OBITUARY: Dorothy Jones

Mrs. Dorothy Jones of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, she was 87 years old.

Preceded in death by husband, Harold J. Jones.

Survived by daughter, Anita (Tommy) Edmondson, Deborah Jones, Thressa (Richard) Barker and Sherry (Stan) Sullivan; son, Danny (Linda) Jones; grandchildren, Nathan, Elizabeth, Carrie, Christy, Raymond, Aaron, Bianca, Libby, Morgan, Autumn, Ian, Sean and Sadie; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Naomi Regensburg.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Jon Segatto. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

