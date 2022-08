Doors of Hope Treatment Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 421 E. Bell St. in Murfreesboro.

At Doors of Hope, we serve our community by empowering women to break the cycle of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration through education, intervention, mentoring and case management in a safe and supportive recovery-based environment.

Doors of Hope Treatment Center

421 E. Bell St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 900-0634

Facebook