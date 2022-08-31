Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Donna Burns Phillips

Mrs. Donna Burns Phillips passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old.

She was born in Warren County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She taught school for 17 years in Rutherford County including at Cason Lane Academy. Donna was a member of First Church of Christ Scientist.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George Burns and Martha Elizabeth Ramsey Crichlow; and brother, Bo Burns.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Phillips; son, Rob Phillips; daughters, Elizabeth (Russ) Phillips Nash, Melissa (Mark) Phillips Dement, Laura (Greg Holton) Phillips Jones; brothers, Kenny (Karen) Burns, Collier Crichlow, Martha (Rick) Crichlow Haynie; grandchildren, Katherine (Jesse) Nash Quatro, Wesley Jones, Rachel (Collin) Jones Snider, Adam Nash, Ramsey Dement, Makenna Dement; and great-grandson, Maverick Nash Quatro.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

