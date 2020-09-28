David Arnold lived his 90 years well. He loved his family, friends, and most of all, his God. He and Janice lived and preached the gospel in Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Tennessee. It was his joy to teach and preach in many states, including Alaska, and the countries of Jamaica, Hungary, Belgium, Romania, England, and Lithuania.

David Arnold, Professor Emeritus, accepted a position at Middle Tennessee State College (now University) to establish a program of speech pathology and audiology. These programs have grown and become highly successful.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Janice; son David M. Arnold and wife Beth; daughter Mary Lee Barnes and husband Terry; three grandchildren: Adrienne Barnett, Lauren (Randall) Thomason, Taylor (Sydney) Barnes; and six great grandchildren: Drake Williams, Walker Barnett, McKibben Barnett, Hudson Thomason, Luke Thomason, and Vincent Barnes.

His was a life well-lived with heaven as his goal.

Graveside service will be 2:00PM Tuesday at Emery Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Family will officiate www.woodfinchapel.com