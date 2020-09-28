Juanita Hood, age 94, passed away on September 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Kokomo, Indiana and a current resident of Lascassas. She was a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and a retired Bank Teller.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell Paul and Leotta Gladys Poole Stineman; husband, Egbert Hood. She is survived by her daughters, Leta Hood of Lascassas, Anita West of Albany, GA and Jana Woodall of Gainsville, GA; 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church with Tommy Ward, Jim Clardy and Martha Touchton officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com