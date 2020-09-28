Robert Lewis Smith Ph.D., formerly of Shreveport, LA, died peacefully in Murfreesboro TN on September 23, 2020. Robert was born on June 22nd, 1938in Ranger TX and grew up in nearby Abilene as the 4th child of the late Lewis Smith and Eunice Turner Smith.

He was preceded in death by his brother Ned Smith of Houston, TX and his sister Marilyn Smith Owens of Abilene, TX.

Robert and his wife Sue graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1960. He received a doctoral degree from The University of Tennessee, Memphis. He joined the faculty at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport in 1968 where he retired from his position as a researcher and professor of Biochemistry in 2006.Robertservedfor many years first as a deacon then as elder at Southern Hills church of Christ in Shreveport. He later helped establish Clearview Church of Shreveport. Robert loved the Lord, His church, and science. He was deeply interested in the interface between science and faith.

His wonder of nature compelled himt o hike, fish, and garden for as long as his Parkinson’s would allow. Robert’s devotion to his wife Sue was evident until the end. He visited her room in Advanced Care at Stones River Manor as often as he could, bringing her favorite candy and holding her hand.

Robert is survived by his wife of 60years, Mary Sue Crisp Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Smith Baker of Amarillo, TX, and his children Sara Elizabeth Smith of Shreveport LA, Timothy Brook Smith and wife Jocelyn of Olympia, WA, Marcie Smith Castleberry and husband John of Murfreesboro, and Robert Andrew Smith and wife Erin of Seattle, Washington. His grandchildren are Nathan Smith of Washington, DC, William Smith of Seattle, Erin Smith of Urbana, Illinois, and Elliott Smith and Benjamin Smith of Seattle.

A memorial service in honor of Dr. Robert Smith will be held in Shreveport at a later date. The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Holy Angels Residential Facility in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their website is LAHolyAngels.org. The mailing address is Holy Angels10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106 www.woodfinchapel.com