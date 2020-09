MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Gunnerson Ave., just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27.

A male victim was shot and pronounced deceased at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. No suspect information is available at this time.

Any information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Cody Thomas 629-201-5537 or email [email protected]