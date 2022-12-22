OBITUARY: Craig ‘Bunyan’ Alan Aradine

Craig “Bunyan” Alan Aradine, age 67, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

He was born in Churchville, NY to Henry and Peggy Goodwin Aradine.

Craig worked in maintenance for the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department before his retirement to spend time traveling and roaming about just as he pleased. Craig had an adventurous spirit and never met a stranger.

He was always happy to tell the stories of his many adventures whether it be about his years spent running marathons, his many backpacking trips somewhere up in the mountain tops along the Appalachian Trail, white water raft tour guiding on the Ocoee and Hiwassee Rivers, Salmon Fishing in Alaska or trips with the grandkids to State Parks in the area to teach them a bit of history.

Craig should be remembered as the honorable man he was, as his wishes to be an organ donor were carried out upon his unexpected death.

Craig is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol Aradine; mother, Peggy Aradine; daughter, Jennifer “Scoochie” Bates and her husband Jamie; grandchildren, Jaylenn “Gertie” and Jacob “Ludie” Bates; brother, Russell Aradine; sister, Becky Sherwood and her husband Tom; and many nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry A. Aradine.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 23, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

