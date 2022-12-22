OBITUARY: Brandy Elkin

Brandy Elkin, age 45, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

She was born in Newport News, VA and has lived the last 15 years in Rutherford County. Brandy worked as a QA Coordinator with McKesson.

Brandy was preceded in death by her son, Austin Byrum-Elkin.

She is survived by her parents, Philip L Gove, Jr. and Kimba J. Etherton Gove; husband, David Elkin; sons, Mathew Elkin, Josh Elkin, Kevin Jenkins-Elkin; sister, Kristy (James) Brown; and grandchildren, Lena and Noah.

A celebration of life for Brandy Elkin will be held on 12/30/2022 @ 4:00 PM CST located at Highlands Church of the Cumberlands; 507 Industrial Dr. Jamestown, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: American Diabetes Association; www.diabetes.org.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

