OBITUARY: Beverly ‘Gayle’ Boyce

Mrs. Beverly “Gayle” Boyce, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2022.

She was born in Warren County, TN to the late John and Kate Turner Dedmon.

Mrs. Boyce was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved holidays as it meant she got to spend time with and spoil her grandchildren.

Mrs. Boyce and her husband traveled to as many different places as they could rarely going to the same place twice – Italy, Hawaii, Banff, and an Alaskan cruise.

Mrs. Boyce was a 1958 graduate of Antioch High School and attended Lipscomb University. She worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in Shreveport, LA as the inside sales manager before moving back to Tennessee to be closer to extended family.

Mrs. Boyce is survived by her sons, Bill Boyce and his wife Dawn of Smyrna, TN and Greg Boyce and his wife Jennifer of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Sydney Boyce, Hannah Boyce, Corsen Boyce, and Lila Kate Boyce; nieces, Leslie Mackey and Elaine Moore; and nephew, Trent Deadmon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Boyce; sister, Myrna Hibdon; and brother, John Turner Dedmon.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Compassion International at compassion.com/donate or Eastern European Missions at eem.org/donate in memory of Mrs. Boyce.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery near McMinnville, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

