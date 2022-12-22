OBITUARY: Thomas Earl ‘Tom’ Crafton II

Thomas Earl “Tom” Crafton II, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee, went home to rest in the arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Crafton.

Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Chris Crafton; daughter, Lurie Pittman and husband Aaric; daughter, Jessica; son, Kalon all of Smyrna, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Aedin, Savanna, Reese, Adelene, Sadie, Joslyn, Marlee Jo and great-grandchild M.J.; mother, Alice Crafton; sister, Rebecca Kocurek and husband Richard; brother, Steve Crafton; sister, Mary Beth Crafton.

Tom was a navy veteran and graduated from UAB with degrees in math and accounting. He was a parishioner at Saint Luke Catholic Church and an avid Alabama football fan. He loved spending time with his family and was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, and Papa.

A rosary and funeral mass will be held at 9:45 am Friday, December 23, 2022, at Saint Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna, Tennessee. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm in Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Saint Florian, Alabama under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. An online guestbook is available for the Crafton family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

