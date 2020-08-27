Corinne Haley Richey Jennette, age 88 of Smyrna, TN passed away at her home. She was born in Williamson county, Tennessee to the late Ben & Clarice Haley.

Corinne was the last living charter member of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Corinne was a retired dietician for Williamson County Schools.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Tommy Jennette and Cecil Richey; brothers, Ben Brown Haley and Clarence Wayne Haley; sisters, Sadie Holder and Mary Jo McArthur; grandson, Jeremy Jennette.

She is survived by her son, James “Jim” (Paulette) Jennette; daughter, Sandra Marie (Bob) Johnson; step-daughter, Paulette (Chris) Christianson; grandchildren, Tony Smith, Melissa “Missy” Warren, Stephanie Bracken, Vanessa Haley, Brian Christianson and Rachel Miller; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor David Humphrey, Gary Fewell & Jim Jennette officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene where she was a charter member. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com