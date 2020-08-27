La Tavola, of Smyrna, has served patrons delicious, Italian food for years. And in a time when we are all looking for comfort, it provides that sense of amore that pasta, pizza and Chicken Piccata do so well.

It sits on Front Street between Fuse Hair Salon and the Old Theater Grill. Families have gone there for years to get good Italian food and lots of it for the price. While ownership changed two years ago, under the new owner the food is tasty, plentiful,

The menu is bursting with all of the Italian traditional favorites and the restaurant continues to provide a great atmosphere to relax after a long day.

Families, couples and single diners sit socially distanced, while savoring the homemade sauces from recipes created by owner Aki Djabbarov. While his name is Russian, not Italian, he has a background studying under Chef Sal in New York.

“Sal taught me everything about running an Italian restaurant,” said Djabbarov. “But I have tried thousands of different blends to create my own sauces.”

Pasta dishes being the top seller on the menu comes as no surprise. Djabbarov says that they all do well, from the traditional spaghetti with meatballs to the lasagna to La Tavola Speciality, which offers chicken, beef and shrimp in Cajun alfredo sauce over penne pasta with peppers. It is served with two soft doughy breadsticks covered in garlic butter and a dusting of parmesan cheese.

Other all-time favorites include ravioli, fettuccine, tortellini, and manicotti. Each is available with a variety of sauces, including marinara, alfredo, Cajun alfredo, and many combinations of these with various meat and vegetable options. The Chicken Florentino offers three meals worth of food in a bowl scattered with bread crumbs and parmesan, as done in the restaurants of Little Italy in New York. It is made up of fettuccine, alfredo sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach and sundried tomatoes. Most dinners are served with a side salad and breadsticks.

Pizza lovers will find plenty of choices, with the favorites being the Supreme Meat Lovers, followed by the Veggie, and the Margherita Pizza. There are twelve specialty pizza options, or you can create your own. They also have Calzones, Stromboli and sub sandwiches.

La Tavola offers an extensive list of moderately priced white and red wines, including time honored Prosecco, Lambrusco, and Chianti. Beer, soft drinks, tea, juice, and coffee are also available.

If you have enough room for dessert, there is Tiramisu, Cannoli, and Limoncello Mascarpone Cake for whose wishing to keep things Italian, or chocolate cake, cheese cake, and carrot cake for those with more customary leanings.

Once owned by Massimo’s whose name was part of the restaurant for many years, Djabbarov has definitely made the place his own. He has made a point of making it a family business, where his family welcomes yours to the lunch or dinner table.

La Tavolo Ristorante Italiano

114 Front Street

Smyrna, Tennessee

615-984-4771

Website: https://www.latavolatn.com/

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Family friendly.