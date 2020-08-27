Mary V. Hill, age 66, passed away August 2, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eddie Mai Bain and husband, James Edward Hill. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Marie Hill of Murfreesboro.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.