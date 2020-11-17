Connie Sue Bolin Hooper, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice Bea Bowen Bolin. Connie was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bolin.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Douglas “Doug” Hooper; sons, Andrew Michael Hooper and his wife Shelby, and Jeffrey Connor Hooper and his wife Rachel all of Murfreesboro, TN; twin brother, Ronnie Bolin and his wife Sandra of Arrington, TN; sister, Faye Bolin of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Bolin of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Connie was a faithful member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, a loving wife, mother, and friend. Connie was a longtime employee of the VA from which she retired in 2013.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Connie.

