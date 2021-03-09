Mr. Comer Daniel “Danny” Fraley, age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. A native of Winchester, TN he was the son of the late JL and Kathleen Reneger Fraley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan and her husband Charles Partin.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Bligh Fraley; son, Marc (Kristy) Fraley; grandchildren, Jayden, Brighton, Tyler, and Katelyn; five siblings, Larry (Faye) Fraley of Smyrna, Nick (Nancy) Fraley of Winchester, TN, Carolyn (Benny) Workman of Winchester, TN, Patricia (Rev. Jim) Clardy of Murfreesboro, TN, and Norma (Justin) Floyd of Hillsboro, TN; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, and two special friends Katie and Sara.

Danny resided in Murfreesboro, TN, and was an original member of the Middle TN Mule Skinners. He loved working with his mules and was an avid farmer. He was a devoted Christian and attended Kedron United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to the Middle Tennessee Mule Skinners at 255 Mankin Road, Bell Buckle, TN 37020 or make a deposit at Capstone Bank Woodbury, TN c/0 Middle Tennessee Mule Skinners.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with a brief Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m.