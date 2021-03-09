David C. Allen, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. A native of Ashtabula, OH, he was the son of the late Howard T. and Mary Murphy Allen. Mr. Allen was also preceded in death by a son, Mitch Allen, wife, Marcella G. Allen, and two brothers, Howard, and Patrick Allen.

Mr. Allen is survived by his companion, Margaret Burke of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Guy Allen and his wife Melissa of Adairsville, GA and Eric Allen of Lawrenceburg, KY; brother, Christopher N. Allen of Portland, OR; stepchildren, Troy Stratton and his wife Cindy of Lawrenceburg, KY, Anthony Stratton and his wife Meloni of Fairfax, VA, and Tammy Slayton and her husband Shawn of Lawrenceburg, KY, and ten grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be 2:00 PM Thursday at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Allen was a US Marine and a retired Environmental Analyst with UTC Aerospace Systems in Tullahoma, TN.

