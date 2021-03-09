Stacey Braswell Newby, age 51, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Linda Braswell.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Newby; children, Christian Newby, Nicholas Newby, Abigail Newby; sister, Shelly Braswell; and many other family and friends.

Stacey was a selfless woman, always putting others above herself. She took pride in giving her time, love, and attention to others. She volunteered any chance she got especially with the American Cancer Society and Rutherford County Cold Patrol. In her early life, Stacey was a flight attendant and loved to travel. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 12, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 12:00-2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00 PM.