Peggy Delores Church-Harris, age 60 of Murfreesboro died Monday March 8, 2021. She was a native of Old Hickory TN.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Church. She was a member of The River Oaks Community Church in Murfreesboro and worked for Bell Construction.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband Marc Harris; children, Kaleb Denton and wife Jasmine, Alston Denton and wife Jennifer, Aaron Denton and wife Jamie; Emily Harris, Jake Harris; seven grandchildren; Brooklyn, Riley, Isham, Sammy, Scarlett, Bailey, Max; mother, Peggy Clariday Church; sister, Cathy Ray.

Memorial Gathering will be Thursday 3:00PM to 7:00PM Ramada Inn on Church Street. www.woodfinchapel.com

