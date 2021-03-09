Mary Allene Carlton Moore Reeves, age 95, passed peacefully away from this life to her eternal life with her heavenly father, on Friday, March 5, 2021. Allene was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and a graduate of Rockvale High School. Allene lived in Akron, Ohio for many years with her first husband and moved back to Rutherford County after retirement.

Allene was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Rockvale, Tennessee where her grandfather, John A. Carlton had been a pastor. Allene enjoyed her life as a homemaker and hospital volunteer with newborns in Ohio. She was an avid reader, wrote poetry, and for many years an active walker. Always sharing her smile with others she enjoyed fellowship with her church, family and many friends.

Allene was one of seven children born to the late Bee Washington and Mary Pearl Simmons Carlton of Rockvale, Tennessee. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and (wives); M.B. Carlton, Henry Carlton (Frances), William Carlton, Houston Carlton (Ruth), Elam Carlton and sister; Margaret Keyt and her two loving husbands; Wilbur Moore and W. L. Reeves. Mrs. Reeves is survived by two sister in laws; Emma Lois Baker Carlton (William) and Mary Evelyn Dalton Carlton (Elam), and her many nieces and nephews; great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews and many other loved family and friends.

Always thinking of other salvation, she wrote this poem; “I Pray” How many of you are lost? And don’t understand how much the cost? Look up to Jesus for his tender love And it will come as quick as a dove. Then let him be your guide And he will lead you over the foaming tide. Jesus is the truest fried I’ve ever had. But without him, oh, how sad!

Our family is thankful for the great care provided during the last years of Allene’s life from Broadmore Assisted Living, Judy Ruggieri and family, Amedysis Hospice and most recently at Community Care of Rutherford County. Allene will be greatly missed by her many caregivers, friends and family.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 visitation with the family will be 12 noon until 2 pm, service at 2 pm, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37130. 615.893.5151. Followed by a graveside service at 3:30 pm at Carlton Cemetery on Jackson Ridge Road, Rockvale, Tennessee, 37153. Booby Maxwell, pastor at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will officiate the services. Family and friends at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will serve as pall bearers.

If donations are given, please send to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in her name at 8151 Hant Hollow Road, Rockvale, Tennessee 37153. 615.631.6824.