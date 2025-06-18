OBITUARY: Christopher Randal Plattenburg

With broken hearts, we share the passing of Christopher Randal Plattenburg, 35, of Smyrna, TN. Chris died in a car accident on June 14, 2025 in Eastpoint, FL, where he was vacationing with his family. He was born August 1, 1989 in Winchester, TN.

Chris was a much-loved and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Kelsey Moreland Plattenburg; their three children, Maddux, Henry, and Emma; his parents, Randal and Jennifer Plattenburg; his sisters, Julie Sullivan and Bethany Plattenburg; his grandparents, Bob and Susan Douglas, and Billy and Maxine Plattenburg; his nephew, Jase Sullivan; his nieces, Bayleigh Crabtree, Harper Little and Aurora Moreland; his aunts and uncles, Steve and Donna Brewer, and Jon and Anita Hand; his cousins, Bryan Brewer, Kristin Brewer, Vivianne Brewer, Maya Brewer, Margie Brewer, and Sean Hand; his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Moreland; his father-in-law, Cason Moreland; his brother-in-law, Jaymes Moreland; and sister-in-law, Lindsey Moreland.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margie Douglas. Chris lived life to the fullest, always having fun and making others laugh. His interests were many, including golf, music, camping, and going to the beach. At home, he enjoyed renovation projects, grilling, and lawncare. He loved baseball and followed the Tennessee Volunteers. Professionally, he held the role of Senior Clinical Specialist with Intracept by Boston Scientific, committed to impacting patient lives.

Above all, Chris cherished his role as a father. His greatest joy came from raising his three children-Maddux, and twins Henry and Emma. Through them, his warmth, sense of humor, and unwavering love lives on.

Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home Tuesday, June 24th from 2pm until the time of service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support the Plattenburg family at this link.

Chris’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and loyalty-he leaves behind a life well-lived, and a world better for having known him.