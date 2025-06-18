OBITUARY: Betty Jean Patterson

Betty Jean Patterson, 81, went to be with our Lord on June 16, 2025. She passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice. She had been battling cancer and other health issues for some time. She is survived by her son Bobby (Krista) Wiik of Indiana, daughter Melissa (Tommy) Anderson of Murfreesboro, and grandchildren Jeremy (Julia) Wiik, Andrew Anderson and Racheal Anderson.

She is also survived by her great granddaughter Kaitlyn Scruggs, a dear friend Herbie Elliott and one brother Bobby O. (Sherry) Patterson, of Tullahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Langrell Patterson. Her son Tony Wiik of Murfreesboro, brothers and sisters Charles, John, Will, James, Frank, Guy, Jewell, Jessie, Sara, Mary Emma, Myrtle and Maude.

She was a dog mom to Peewee and Chiquita for 15 years and they had given her great joy and comfort. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

We wish to thank all the nurses at Alive Hospice for their dedication and for the wonderful work they do with their patients. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.