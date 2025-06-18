La Vergne Police Arrest Two After Vehicle Pursuit, Foot Chase

June 18, 2025 – Two people are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop escalated into a foot pursuit and drug-related investigation in La Vergne.

On June 12, 2025, K9 Officer Fesmire observed a vehicle speeding on Jefferson Pike and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually pulled into a nearby business, where a male suspect ran from the car and disappeared into a wooded area.

While officers searched for the man, a woman came out of the business and claimed the vehicle as hers. She gave false information about the man’s identity but was later found to be connected to him. Officers discovered drug paraphernalia in her possession. She was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introducing contraband into a penal facility.

Later, Officers Fesmire, Bell, and others went to a home where the male suspect was believed to be hiding. After a brief exchange, he exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with felony evading, evading arrest on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

