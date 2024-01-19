OBITUARY: Chim Saichieng

Ms. Chim Saichieng, age 68, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

She is survived by her sons, Somphet Chanthaboun and Phonexay Saichieng; 5 grandchildren; 6 brothers and sisters; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 26, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

