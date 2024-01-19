OBITUARY: Charles Randall ‘Big Randy’ Hudson Sr.

Charles Randall “Big Randy” Hudson, Sr. age 66 of Eagleville, TN, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Charles Ray and Ruth Inez Leaver Hudson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Ray Hudson.

Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Annette Russell Hudson; son, Charles Randall “Randy” Hudson, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Charlie Emily Byrd and her husband Kenneth of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kenny, Samantha, and Kortney Brinkley, Ashley Calvin, Courtney Downs, Charles M., Elizabeth, and Rebecca Hudson; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Robbie Wix and her husband Joe of Smyrna, TN, and Rebecca Bowden and her husband Tom of Nashville, TN.

Mr. Hudson was of the Baptist faith and was an engineer with Chairmans Foods.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Heartland Baptist Church, 307 East Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation at the church. Bro. Dusty Ray will officiate.

An online guestbook for the Hudson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

