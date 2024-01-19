OBITUARY: Angela Lee Johnson

Angela Lee Johnson “PITA” passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center surrounded by her entire family.

Angie was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on November 21, 1979.

Angie attended schools in Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and graduated high school at Oakland High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After graduating she worked as a Pharmacy tech until becoming a stay-at-home mom to her five children.

Angie was quick to love, quick to forgive and was highly valued as a friend and confidant to her many friends. Angie loved her children unconditionally and loved get togethers with her family and friends.

Angie fought a long and difficult fight against her failing health up to the time she passed away. Angie had a strong individual faith, and we know she is now resting in the loving arms of God until we meet again.

Angie is survived by her children, Alex, Byron, Hillary, Tenlee, and Bentley; her parents, Kent and Jackie Johnson; her sister, Crystal (Sam) Brown and their children, Austin, Mason, and Rylan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and an online guestbook is available for the Johnson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

