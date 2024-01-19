OBITUARY: Richard Douglas Smith

Richard Douglas Smith, age 81, passed away on January 13, 2024.

He was born in Davidson County and lived most of his life in Rockvale.

Richard was a Taxidermist.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William Douglas Smith and Ruby Mae Watts Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Nelva Stephens Smith; daughter, Stephanie Shrum; brother, Mike Smith; grandchildren, Makayla Shrum, Austin Simmons; and great-grandson, Ryder Simmons.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

