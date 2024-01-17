OBITUARY: Brandon Kyle Baranuk

Brandon Kyle Baranuk, age 30, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy “Papaw” Lile, Tommy Swain, and Jim Baranuk; and great-grandmother, Bessie Parker.

He is survived by his children, Briella, Oaklyn, and Emmi Baranuk; mother, Regina Judd; father, Bryan Baranuk and his wife Johnnie; stepbrothers, Adam and Brian Hickman; grandparents, June Lile and Helen Parker; fiancé, Jazzmine Holloway and her children, Macy and Jackie Holloway; aunts; uncles; cousins; his best friend, Zack Estes; mother of his children, Shalyne O’Deneal; and many other family and friends.

Brandon was a graduate of Blackman High School. He was an avid drummer and loved to fish. He was a loving son, father, grandson, and friend.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Chapel Smyrna to assist the family with funeral services.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Funeral will begin at 2:00 PM. Due to inclement weather, graveside service will be Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Mapleview Cemetery with Zack Estes, Dale Swain, Lucas Gill, Ryan Gill, Caleb Jacobs, Josh Jacobs, and Dylan Wade serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

