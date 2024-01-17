OBITUARY: Teresa Jolea ‘TJ’ Cothron

Teresa Jolea “TJ” Cothron, age 64, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was born in 1959 to Joe Allen and Emma Lee Evetts in Carthage, Tennessee, and was the youngest of two girls. She sadly passed away on January 11th, 2024, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

TJ grew up in Cato, Tennessee, graduated from Trousdale County High School, and later attended Tennessee Tech University. She led a full and active life, working alongside family in the tobacco business in her younger years, then enjoyed a long career in the finance and banking industry, where she was highly respected by all her colleagues.

TJ had a great zest for life, bringing fun and laughter to all she was around. She was extremely loyal and devoted to her family and friends.

TJ is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister Jorene (Wayne) Wright; Niece, Saronda Dickey; Nephew, Darrell (Sharon) Wright; Great Nieces and Nephews, Kayla Tutt, Jessica (Taylor) Jolley, Casey (Ellie) Wright, David (Emily) Wright and Catherine (Daniel) Turner and Great Great Nieces and Nephews, Lee Morgan, Lyla & Brayden Jolley and Esther Wright.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM on Thursday, January 18, 2024 conducted by David Wright. Visitation with the family will be from 12 Noon until service time on Thursday at Anthony Funeral Home.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.

