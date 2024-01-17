OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Perry

Mrs. Nancy Ann Perry, age 59, of LaVergne, TN passed away peacefully Friday, January 12, 2024 with her husband by her side.

She was born in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Perry was of the Christian faith and enjoyed helping others. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband of 25 years, Terry Perry; children, Ricky Maggart and his wife Kim, Kimberly Perry, and David Perry; father, John Brown; aunt, Shirley Martin; siblings, Mike Brown, Jeff Brown, John John Brown, Terence Perry, and Mary Gunn; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Brown, and a daughter, Tiffany Key.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

