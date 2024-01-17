OBITUARY: Mary Emily Edmonds-Cazel

Mary Emily Edmonds-Cazel, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024.

She was born in Decatur, Illinois to James Dale Edmonds and Mary Emily Lewis.

She was preceded in death by brothers, James David Edmonds (Edna), Steven Kent Edmonds (Jane) and sister Barbara Roseanne Kerr.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Lynn Cazel (Mike), sons Matthew David Cazel (Linda) and Justin Edward Cazel. Also, she is survived by her brothers Mike Edmonds (Joyce) of Sullivan IL, Benjamin Lewis Kerr of Chicago IL. Grandchildren Therin Avery Cazel, Katelyn Cazel, Justine Gardner, Brandon Bentley (Melissa), Allison Mallett (Ronnie) and nine great-grandchildren.

Emily was a member of the First Baptist Church of Smyrna and cherished spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for always being ready to help a friend in need. Emily worked at several companies as a computer programmer systems analyst but her free time was spent designing personal cards, knitting, reading, watching movies, playing games and always telling a funny joke. She truly loved her fur babies and leaves behind a legacy of love of family, laughter and an infectious smile.

She will be dearly missed and be forever in the hearts of all that knew her.

In tribute to her, a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date https://www.woodfinchapel.com

