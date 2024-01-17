Bad Daddy’s Unveils Winter Menu Flavors, New Daily Drink Specials

January 16, 2024 – Bad Daddy’s is turning up the heat with savory bites and revitalizing sips this winter, all while making every day a celebration with Daily Drink Specials beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Available until Tuesday, March 5, guests can saddle up for a flavor rodeo as Bad Daddy’s brings back a fan-favorite item for a limited-time return and features elevated drinks worth savoring:

Daddy’s Chili ($6.95) — Back by popular demand, housemade slow-simmered chili made with 1855 Black Angus Beef.

($6.95) — Back by popular demand, housemade slow-simmered chili made with 1855 Black Angus Beef. Cowboy Crunch Burger ($11.95) — Features housemade Cowboy-candied jalapeños, 1855 Black Angus Beef patty, melted shredded cheddar, Daddy’s Chili, crunchy Fritos and chef-inspired jalapeño-cilantro crema on a brioche bun.

($11.95) — Features housemade Cowboy-candied jalapeños, 1855 Black Angus Beef patty, melted shredded cheddar, Daddy’s Chili, crunchy Fritos and chef-inspired jalapeño-cilantro crema on a brioche bun. Bacon Hummus ($11.95) — Housemade hummus fused with applewood and jalapeño bacon, topped with housemade bacon jam and served with fresh celery sticks, red pepper strips and housemade potato chips.

($11.95) — Housemade hummus fused with applewood and jalapeño bacon, topped with housemade bacon jam and served with fresh celery sticks, red pepper strips and housemade potato chips. Mojo Mule Cocktail ($12) — Ginger Reàl, mint, lime, ginger beer and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

($12) — Ginger Reàl, mint, lime, ginger beer and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Silver Blood & Ginger Cocktail ($11) — Corazón Blanco Tequila, ginger beer, lime and blood orange.

($11) — Corazón Blanco Tequila, ginger beer, lime and blood orange. Prickly in Pink Mocktail ($7) — Prickly pear, ginger beer, cranberry juice, lime and Black Cherry Reàl.

($7) — Prickly pear, ginger beer, cranberry juice, lime and Black Cherry Reàl. Cherry Chocolate Shake ($7.50) — Maraschino cherries, Black Cherry Reàl and chocolate drizzle.

Guests can enjoy half-priced appetizers during Late-Night Happy Hour, available every day two hours before closing, along with the following Daily Drink Deals:

Monday — Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale for $3.

Tuesday — Talls for Smalls: A 20-ounce draft beer for a 16-ounce price.

Wednesday — Wine pours for $3.

Thursday — House Margaritas for $5, available in strawberry, lime, peach and pineapple.

Friday — Signature Cocktails for $7, including the Bad Betty, Moscow Mule, Daddy’s Dragonberry and Classic Mojito.

Sunday — House Bloody Mary for $6.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature chef-inspired burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

For more information, please visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, visit GoodTimesBurgers.com . To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com . Prices vary by location.

Source: Restaurant News

