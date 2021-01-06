Bobbie Jean Waite Brisson, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Earlene Qualls Waite. Mrs. Brisson was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Brisson who died in 1991.

Mrs. Brisson is survived by her daughters, Carol King and her husband Mark of Murfreesboro, TN and Sharon Herzer and her husband Bill of Johnson City, TN; step-sons, Raymond, Andrew, and Leonard Brisson; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with John King officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Brisson was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and a retired nurse.

An online guestbook for the Brisson family is unavailable at www.woodfinchapel.com.