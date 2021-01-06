James Lee Winner, Jr. age 64 of Smyrna passed away January 1, 2021. He was a native of Columbus, GA and was preceded in death by his father James Lee Winner.

Mr. Winner was a member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna and was working for Travis Electric. He was an extremely competitive fisherman and will be missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Winner is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann Winner; son, Bryan Winner and Alicia; daughter, Candice Winner Collier; grandchildren, Bella Colllier, Juliana Collier, Hudson Collier; mother, Ruby Duggan; brother, John Winner; sisters, Jessie Cutchins, Jamie Hayes.

Celebration of life service will be at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com