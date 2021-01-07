Greater Nashville Realtors, Tennessee’s largest local Realtor Association, has announced Jenifer Grady as the association’s first chief operating officer. Grady’s hire is part of an overall strategic direction of advancing the association as it continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenifer to our organization,” said Jarron Springer, Greater Nashville Realtors chief executive officer. “She is the perfect fit, bringing a wealth of experience in association management and will serve as an asset to our organizational growth.”

Currently, Grady serves as the Executive Director of Tenn-Share, Tennessee’s multi-type library consortium for discounted group database and e-book purchases serving 700+ libraries across the state. Previously, Grady served as the Director of the American-Library Association-Allied Professional Association (ALA-APA) in Chicago. She came to ALA-APA after earning her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Grady earned a Masters in Library Science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and her undergraduate degree is from Oberlin College. She also holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation. She and her daughter live in Madison, Tennessee.

“I am humbled and honored to join such an innovative team at Greater Nashville Realtors,” said Jenifer Grady, Greater Nashville Realtors chief operating officer. “Nashville has seen so much change over the last several years, and I want to be part of that change. I can’t think of a better way to do that than working with Greater Nashville Realtors.”

Grady serves on the Tennessee Society of Association Executives Board of Directors. She is also actively involved in the community, volunteering with her daughter sorting and packing food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank and serving as secretary of the Tennessee Aquatic Project Board.

In her new role, Grady will oversee the day to day operations of Greater Nashville Realtors and the execution of its strategic plan and staff development, providing direction to the professional development, membership, communication and marketing and advocacy departments. She will assume her role on January 11, 2021.

For more information about Greater Nashville Realtors, visit greaternashvillerealtors.org.