SMYRNA, Tennessee—An overnight fire temporarily closes a local restaurant.

C-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to the Cookout Restaurant, located at 491 West Sam Ridley Parkway, at approximately 1:07 a.m., January 6, 2021.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful for the actions of the employees and their quick call to 911, allowing us to arrive on scene and attack the fire quickly.”

Damage was contained to the grills, hood system, motor, vent and fan to the exhaust system between the drop ceiling and the roof.