Benny L. Kirby – Age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN. November 3, 2020. Benny was a very generous man who loved the Lord, our country and helping anyone who needed help.

He served in the U.S. Army, retired from Channel 4 and he was a beekeeper. He was a member of Smith Springs Church of Christ and a 50-year member of the Corinthian Masonic Lodge #8 F&AM.

Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ferby Kirby; and brother, Euel Kirby.

Survived by his wife of 63 years, Faye Kirby; son, Timothy (Tanya) Kirby of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Caitlyn Kirby of Dallas, Texas and Nicole Kirby of Austin, Texas; sister, Betty Ann Gross of Franklin, KY; brother, Clarence Ray Kirby of Franklin, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by Bro. Jeff Upton and Bro. Steven Ray Kirby. Pallbearers will be Kirby Jernigan, Jimmy Jones, Bobby Fowler, Jimmy Cushman, Henry Davis, Floyd Alexander, Wayne Melton and Mark Melton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Springs Church of Christ or Willowbrook Hospice. Masonic memorial services will be conducted Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. by Corinthian Lodge #8 F&AM. Visitation will be Friday from 4 – 8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952.