Max Wayne Brewer, age 85 of Smyrna passed away November 4, 2020, surrounded by family. He was a native of Henderson County and was the son of the late, Joseph J. Brewer, and Ethel Lee Woods.

Mr. Brewer was retired from Greer Stop Nut was a Veteran of the United States Army, an avid hunter, and devoted daddy and grandaddy.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Johnson and husband Dennis, Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan, and Madison Johnson; great niece, Bailey Brewer.

Graveside service will be 11:00AM Saturday at Mapleview Cemetery. Kelly Campbell will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com