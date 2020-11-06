Mrs. Billie Ann Lee, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Bypro, KY to the late William and Delphia Lafferty. Mrs. Lee was a retiree of Bridgestone and a faithful member of Smyrna Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, and loving on her family.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Lee; daughter, Teresa Barnett and her husband Stephen; grandsons, Sam Short and his wife Brooklyn and Craig Short and his wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Mary Hudson, Camdon, and Caroline Short; brother, Martin Lafferty and his wife Gwen; sisters, Vickie Willingham and her husband Bryant, Gail Turner, and Carolyn Hall and her husband Sam; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gaye Osborne.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at The Arbors and Kindred Hospice for their extended care of Mrs. Lee.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:30pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or Smyrna Church of Christ, 112 Division St, Smyrna, TN 37167.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Billie Lee, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.