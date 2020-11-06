Glenn Wood Gunter, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born in Warren County to the late Skylar Wilson Gunter and Daisy High Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Vineyard Gunter; daughter, Dixie Gunter; sister, Linda Solomon and husband Duane; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Thompson Cemetery, 455 Jackson Bend Rd., Lenoir City, TN 37772.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Gunter’s memory to Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 3920 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Friendsville, TN 37737.