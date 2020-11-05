When will the Presidential Election be decided? That’s the question everyone is asking right now but two days after Election Day and the Presidential race is still too close to call in several states. Candidates need to reach 270 electoral votes. Currently, Biden has 253 and President Trump has 214 with several states still counting votes.

Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have not been widely decided. The AP and FOX News has called Arizona for Biden; however, other news media have not made that call yet.

Below, we’ve listed who is leading in the outstanding states.

*the numbers below are constantly updated by various news sites. Check out ABC’s live map or NBC’s live map.

Pennsylvania

Trump – 50%

Biden – 48%

Trump leads by over 135k

Estimated time of count completion: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said it could be done by Thursday evening, but did not confirm the count would definitely be finished at that time, reports NBC.

Arizona

Biden – 50%

Trump – 48%

Biden leads by 68k

Estimated time of count completion: Potentially Friday

In regards to when the count will be complete, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said “It’s not looking like today [Thursday], probably closer to tomorrow that we’ll be closer to getting through all those ballots,” reports ABC.

North Carolina

Trump – 50%

Biden – 48%

Trump leads by 76k

Final results from North Carolina are not expected to come in until next week, ABC News reports.

Nevada

Trump – 49%

Biden – 49%

Biden leads by a little over 7600

CBS reports Nevada will update its unofficial election results at 12 pm ET/11 CT.

Georgia

Trump – 50%

Biden – 49%

Trump leads by 18k

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said to expect results no later than noon Thursday, reports wsbtv.com, but during a press conference, it was announced it may be the end of the day.