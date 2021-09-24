Avery Ross King

Avery Ross King, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father Reverend Archie Dennis King and his mother Mary Catherine Riggs King.

Avery is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynda Lynch King; daughter, Amber Kathleen King Witman and her husband Jason of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Dennis (Raylene) King of Maryville, TN, Claude (Reta) King, Phil (Kathy) King, and Keith (Rhonda) King all of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Marsha (Jeff) Flinn of Tupelo, MS; mother-in-law, Joan Kathleen Lynch of Murfreesboro, TN, brothers, and sister-in-law, Lyle and Susan Lynch of Murfreesboro, TN, and Bruce Lynch of Memphis, TN; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Avery was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, a US Air Force veteran, and the Military Affairs Program Manager with HCA. Avery was a pilot and loved flying. He also enjoyed making pottery, fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 432 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Funeral service will be held 3:30 Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church following the visitation with Rev. Anthony Williams and Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Lyle and Bruce Lynch, Keith, Claude, Dennis, and Phil King serving as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in memory of Avery.

An online guestbook for the King family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.


