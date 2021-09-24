Kimberly Cagle

Kimberly Deneen Gleason Cagle, age 57 of Smyrna, TN. went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 21, 2021. She was born in Nashville, TN.

Kim is survived by her mother and father Jean and Ed Gleason, brother and sisters Kerry Gleason, Dianna Collinsworth and husband Brad, and Rhonda Egerton and husband Tim. Nieces and nephews Kerry Douglas Gleason and wife Felicia, Kristi Lynn Gleason, Johnathan Ryan Gleason, Jessica Nichole Bannister and husband Zack, Timothy James Egerton Jr., Rhonda Nichole Guthrie, and husband Justin. Great nieces and nephews, Kirsten, Ethan, Maximus, and Avery Gleason, Kaylee, Keegan, and Easton Bannister, Jai, Cali, and Judah Guthrie. Very special friends Susan Weber, Tammy Kelly, Mindy Baggett, and Melanie Brown.

Kim was a member of Jesus Only Tabernacle. She worked for Metro Government Criminal Court Clerk.

Kim loved God with all her heart. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger and welcomed them into her heart.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, followed by Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zack Bannister, Bobby Cagle, Tim Egerton, Timothy Egerton, Johnathan Gleason, and Kerry Gleason.

Memorials in memory of Kim can be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

www.woodfinchapel.com


