Robin Anthony Wright, age 66, passed away September 20, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a native of Polk County, GA, and a resident of Rutherford County. He devoted his life to Jesus Christ and to helping others.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, John Marlin Wright and Sybil Mae Duke Wright; son, Aaron Manasseh Wright; and brother, Ricky Thomas Wright. He is survived by his sons, Nathan Samuel and his wife, Emily Joy Wright, Timothy Jason Wright; brother, Patrick Michael Wright; sister, Kathy Elaine Wright; and grandchildren, Elijah, Claire, Timmy and Ollie Wright and Liam Hatcher.

A memorial service will be held in Polk County, Georgia at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.