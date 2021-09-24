Robin Anthony Wright

Robin Anthony Wright, age 66, passed away September 20, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a native of Polk County, GA, and a resident of Rutherford County. He devoted his life to Jesus Christ and to helping others.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, John Marlin Wright and Sybil Mae Duke Wright; son, Aaron Manasseh Wright; and brother, Ricky Thomas Wright. He is survived by his sons, Nathan Samuel and his wife, Emily Joy Wright, Timothy Jason Wright; brother, Patrick Michael Wright; sister, Kathy Elaine Wright; and grandchildren, Elijah, Claire, Timmy and Ollie Wright and Liam Hatcher.

A memorial service will be held in Polk County, Georgia at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here