Raye Ann Shipley, age 56, passed away September 21, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 18 years.

Raye was preceded in death by her father Raymond Pipps. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Ann Pierce; son, Brian Allen Boller; daughter Amanda Michell Fhardo; brother, Matthew Allen Santos; and grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Hanna, Matthew, Alex, and Amanda.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.