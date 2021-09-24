Debra Ann Millard, age 67, passed away on September 22, 2021.

She was born in San Diego, California, and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Debra worked in Claims at State Farm Insurance.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Cecelia Pearson; and husband, Edward Lee Millard, Jr. She is survived by her son, Jason Millard, and her father, Ray Pearson.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 until time of chapel service at 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ryan Tilghman officiating. A private burial will be at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.