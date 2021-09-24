Amber Marie Stone, age 69 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Amber is preceded in death by her father – Hill Bissinger; brother – Kerry Bissinger; and father of Tyanna Walden and Willie Castello – Billy Castello.

Amber is survived by her husband – Daniel Stone; daughter – Tyanna Castello Walden; son – Willie (Lindsey) Catello; grandchildren – Lexie and Ryan Walden and William Gage Castello; mother – Alyce (Frances) Peachy; sisters – Sandra (James) Cripps and Kathy Spence (Best Friend); brother – Stanley (Sandy) Bissinger and Mark (Cathy) Bissinger; and many nieces and nephews.

Amber is a 1969 graduate of Bellevue High and worked for Sam’s Club for 15 years, where she loved her customers. She loved art and drawing, one of her drawings was published and displayed at the Nashville and Murfreesboro Public Library.

www.woodfinchapel.com