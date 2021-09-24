Amber Marie Stone

Amber Marie Stone, age 69 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Amber is preceded in death by her father – Hill Bissinger; brother – Kerry Bissinger; and father of Tyanna Walden and Willie Castello – Billy Castello.

Amber is survived by her husband – Daniel Stone; daughter – Tyanna Castello Walden; son – Willie (Lindsey) Catello; grandchildren – Lexie and Ryan Walden and William Gage Castello; mother – Alyce (Frances) Peachy; sisters – Sandra (James) Cripps and Kathy Spence (Best Friend); brother – Stanley (Sandy) Bissinger and Mark (Cathy) Bissinger; and many nieces and nephews.

Amber is a 1969 graduate of Bellevue High and worked for Sam’s Club for 15 years, where she loved her customers. She loved art and drawing, one of her drawings was published and displayed at the Nashville and Murfreesboro Public Library.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here